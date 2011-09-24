A Plane Wreck May Have Altered Rare Earths In North America

Rare earth lanthaum occurs in Monazite

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

There is some very odd news out of Canada today. A plane wreck could have, or could, have an impact on the development of rare earth metals in North America.



The good news is that this appears to be a near-miss.

The bad news is that fatalities did occur.

Avalon Rare Metals Inc. (NYSE: AVL) has taken a temporary blow in its management ranks.

The company has issued a release noting that three of its staff and four visitors were injured in the crash of Arctic Sunwest’s Twin Otter floatplane in Yellowknife on Thursday.

The charter plane was flying back from Avalon’s Thor Lake exploration camp when it crashed into Yellowknife’s Old Town neighbourhood.

Keep reading ‘A Plane Wreck May Have Altered The Rare Earths Industry’ at 24/7 Wall Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.