A plane with 54 passengers has disappeared in Indonesia

Trigana Air Service plane 7 ATR 42 – 300. Photo: Trigana Air Service.

A Trigana Air Service airplane with 54 people on board has been missing since 3pm on Sunday when the aircraft left Jayapura airport for Oksibil, in Papua.

The Trigana Air ATR 42 turboprop plane lost contact in a remote area before landing.

Up to 150 rescuers have traveled to Okbape village, 24km west of the plane’s planned destination, after locals reported witnessing the plane crash.

The area is known for its dense forest and steep cliffs.

Where the plane left and where it is believed to be located.

“Until now, the combined rescue team has not reached the crash site/ location of the incident which according to local residents have seen Trigana plane crashed,” Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency tweeted.

“Immediately then we also could not confirm the news circulating outside.”

No international passengers are believed to have been on board the flight.

More to come.

