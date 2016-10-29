A plane is reportedly on fire at Chicago's O'Hare airport

Natasha Bertrand

A plane reportedly caught fire at Chicago’s O’Hare airport while rolling out for departure on Friday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department’s office tweeted

Passengers travelling at O’Hare began sharing photos of smoke on the runway.

@nbcchicago aeroplane engine caught on fire at ohare! pic.twitter.com/lDZntotnLW

— Donnadanooshhh (@Donnahdanoosh) October 28, 2016

Video from Tarmac at O’Hare in Chicago. Black smoke and bright flames. pic.twitter.com/sCgiHvdaQu

— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 28, 2016

 CNN reporter Josiah Ryan was on an American airlines plane at O’Hare when the pilot reported that an “accident” had taken place on the runway. Multiple emergency vehicles were on the scene, Ryan said. 

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop at the airport.

This story is developing.

