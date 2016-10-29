A plane is reportedly on fire at Chicago's O'Hare airport

A plane reportedly caught fire at Chicago’s O’Hare airport while rolling out for departure on Friday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department’s office tweeted.

Passengers travelling at O’Hare began sharing photos of smoke on the runway.

Video from Tarmac at O’Hare in Chicago. Black smoke and bright flames. pic.twitter.com/sCgiHvdaQu — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 28, 2016

American 383 caught fire while rolling out for departure off ORD RWY 28R pic.twitter.com/J1p2LXVTSy

— ORD Airport Insider (@ORDInsider) October 28, 2016

CNN reporter Josiah Ryan was on an American airlines plane at O’Hare when the pilot reported that an “accident” had taken place on the runway. Multiple emergency vehicles were on the scene, Ryan said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop at the airport.

This story is developing.

