A flight was delayed after hitting a kangaroo on takeoff

Alex Heber

A REX flight from the NSW/Victorian border town of Mildura was cancelled after the plane hit a kangaroo on the runway during a pre-dawn takeoff today.

Flight ZL3653 was taxiing down the runway at about 6.30am, bound for Melbourne, when it hit the kangaroo. A spokesperson for the regional airline was unsure whether the animal was killed.

It was dark at the time when the kangaroo was hit by the right propeller. The plane is now being repaired.

Passengers on the flight were transferred to another aircraft.

