A Delta Airlines plane skidded off a runway in New York and nearly ditched into freezing water

Benjamin Zhang
AsdfsdfTwitter

A Delta Airlines plane has skidded off the runway at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, ABC News7 reported

Delta flight 1086 from Atlanta skidded off of the snow-covered runway at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday morning at about 11 a.m., according to the New York Daily News.

All 130 passengers and crew aboard the flight have been safely evacuated to the terminal, and no injuries have been reported. 

The FAA has shut down LaGuardia until 7 p.m. because of the accident.

Delta Airlines LaGuardiaCBS News/FDNY

The aircraft involved in the incident is a McDonnell Douglas MD88 — registration number N909DL — that was delivered to Delta Airlines in December 1987.

Delta has issued the following statement to Business Insider concerning the accident:

Delta flight 1086 from Atlanta to New York-LaGuardia exited Runway 13 Thursday morning during landing. Customers deplaned from the aircraft safely and have moved to the terminal on buses. Our priority is ensuring our customers and crew members are safe. Delta will work with all authorities and stakeholders to look into what happened in this incident.

FAA Shut down laguardiaFAA

The New York metropolitan area is in the midst of an unrelenting snowstorm that has swept across the eastern portion of the US, affecting as many as 100 million people from Texas to Massachusetts.

We will update this post as new details emerge.

A video posted by _veeestchic_ (@_veeestchic_) on

Here’s what the storm looked like around the time of the accident.

March 2015 Laguardia snow stormNational Weather Service

Here are some of the tweets about the accident:

NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.