A Plane Has Caught Fire Soon After Takeoff From Perth Airport

The left engine of a jet aircraft burst into flames soon after take off from Perth Airport.

The British Aerospace 146 aircraft was carrying 93 passengers on a flight to Barrow Island off the coast of Western Australia’s North West.

Air Services Australia said the pilot shut down number two engine and extinguished the flames.

The Cobham Aviation flight turned around and made an emergency landing.

Perth Airport confirmed the plane landed safely.

Radio 6PR reported witnesses saying they saw flames coming from the left engine of the plane.

Passengers on the flight saw sparks and yelled for the flight attendants, 6PR said.

Cobham Aviation Services is an air charter service.

