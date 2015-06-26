A plane carrying 9 people crashed in Alaska

REUTERS/Stringer The Holland-America Line Veendam arrives at the port of Mazatlan November 12, 2013.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say eight cruise ship passengers and a pilot were on a small aeroplane that has been found against the granite rock face of a cliff, 800 feet above a southeast Alaska lake.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the DeHavilland DHC-3 Otter crashed Thursday afternoon under unknown circumstances.

Medical responders were headed to the site, and Alaska State Troopers say the condition of those on board isn’t immediately known.

The Coast Guard says it got a report of the overdue turboprop operated by a Ketchikan-based sightseeing company around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. Troopers say an emergency locator transmitter activated near Misty Fjords National Monument, and a helicopter pilot spotted the downed aircraft above Ella Lake, about 800 miles southeast of Anchorage.

The passengers were taking a shore excursion from the Holland America Line cruise ship Westerdam.

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.