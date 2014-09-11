A Pilot Accidentally Took This Snap That Confirms X-Wings Are In Star Wars: Episode VII

A pilot in the UK has accidentally confirmed X-wing fighters will feature in the new Star Wars movie.

Matthew Myatt was piloting a flight-school plane over the set of Star Wars: Episode VII at Greenham Common in Berkshire when he snapped this:

Last tweet for the night. I spotted this at the weekend whilst #flying over Greenham Common. #StarWarsEpisodeVII pic.twitter.com/ypCNrZVDxl — FlyMAC (@FlyMAC_Popham) September 9, 2014

That’s obviously half a Millennium Falcon nearby as well, in case you hadn’t noticed.

“It wasn’t too clear until I viewed the picture and then realised what it was. I grew up with Star Wars so I started jumping around,” Myatt told the BBC. “I was quite stunned. It was like, ‘wow’. That’s how the picture came about, purely by luck.

“I had to go and grab my son who’s a big Star Wars fan and get him to come and look at the picture and pinch me and make sure I’d seen what I’d seen.”

There’s been a lot of conjecture over whether the X-wings would appear as they did in previous Star Wars movies. In July, JJ Abrams released a sneak peek of a fighter, but fans weren’t convinced it was an X-wing.

This latest pic is much more reminiscient of the tradional X-wing shape. Here’s another angle, where there’s more of a distinct Rebel base feel about things:

#StarWarsEpisodeVII Filming at RAF Greenham Common on Saturday pic.twitter.com/d6lw6TS2aX — Justin Reeves (@1JUS) September 10, 2014

