A Picture Of The Sun Like You've Never Seen It Before

From NASA (via FoxNews and Drudge), the first-ever 360-degree view of the sun.



Says NASA:

On Feb. 6th, NASA’s twin STEREO probes moved into position on opposite sides of the sun, and they are now beaming back uninterrupted images of the entire star—front and back.

“For the first time ever, we can watch solar activity in its full 3-dimensional glory,” says Angelos Vourlidas, a member of the STEREO science team at the Naval Research Lab in Washington, DC.

Here’s the picture:

Photo: NASA

And here’s a diagram of the Sun having its picture taken from two separate satellites:

Photo: NASA

