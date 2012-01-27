A Photographic Tribute To The Legendary Joe Paterno

AP Images



This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report. Joe Paterno, Penn State’s legendary football coach, has died at the age of 85 after being diagnosed with a form of lung cancer just two months ago.

You can read the family’s statement here.

There will be time to evaluate the totality of Paterno’s life, to consider both the good and also the bad, as the past few months in Happy Valley most certainly have been.

But for now, let us celebrate the good in his life, his many accomplishments as both a coach and as a man. He deserves that much.

See the tribute to a legend at Bleacher Report

