Photographer Captures The Gritty Beauty Of New York City On His IPhone

In his latest project, photographerLelandBobbé captures New York’s neglected wall art — ripped and tattered posters plastered on buildings around the city — using only his smartphone.

“I find that the random rips and tears on posters on top of other posters and walls reveals an unintended collage quality that creates it’s own aesthetic balance,” he writes of the project. “This yields an abstract expression based on gritty realism.”

Bobbé, who has photographed the society ladies of Fifth Avenue and drag queens in half-done makeup, took all the photos in his “wall art series” on his iPhone using the regular camera app (he cleaned them up in Photoshop).

