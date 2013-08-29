Photographer Captures The Gritty Beauty Of New York City On His IPhone

Julie Zeveloff
Courtesy of Leland Bobbé

In his latest project, photographerLelandBobbé captures New York’s neglected wall art — ripped and tattered posters plastered on buildings around the city — using only his smartphone.

“I find that the random rips and tears on posters on top of other posters and walls reveals an unintended collage quality that creates it’s own aesthetic balance,” he writes of the project. “This yields an abstract expression based on gritty realism.”

Bobbé, who has photographed the society ladies of Fifth Avenue and drag queens in half-done makeup, took all the photos in his “wall art series” on his iPhone using the regular camera app (he cleaned them up in Photoshop).

Geisha

Smokin'

Shades

Monkey Face

Water Bottle

Poland Spring

Split Face

Couple Silhouette

Peace Concert

Tattered Face

On The Beach

Fangs

Sold

Horse

Underwear

Half Face

Sexy

Torn Face

Mitt

Yellow Face

Goggle

Man Woman

Amare

Cat Face

This Was Now

Mandoline

Madonna

Red Splash

Joey C

