A Photo Of Yao Ming Making Four Pro Golfers Look Tiny

Some of the world’s top golfers are in Shanghai to play the HSBC Champions tournament.

Last night there was a big welcome party for the event, and Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming was there.

He took a picture with (from left to right) Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy, and Luke Donald.

Yao is 7’5″. The other guys are 6’4″, 5’11”, 5’9″, and 5’9″, respectively.

Check out how small McDowell looks. It must be some sort of optical illusion:

Poor McDowell, at least he’s not alone on the list of people Yao has made look small:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.