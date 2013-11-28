A Photo Of Jill Meagher In A Shallow Grave Was Shown At A Fund Raising Night

A crime scene photograph of Jill Meagher, the Irish woman raped and murdered in Melbourne, was shown at a fund raising night for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Victorian Police apologised saying it was an unfortunate error of judgement.
And the Premier Denis Napthine said: “When I heard about this yesterday afternoon I was sickened, I was shocked and immediately my heart went out to the Meagher family.”
The photograph was shown during a talk by Detective Senior Sergeant Ron Iddles about homicide investigations.
The 29-year-old Meagher was raped and murdered in the Melbourne inner suburb of Brunswick in September 2012. Her killer, Adrian Bayley, is serving a life sentence.
Meagher worked at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

