Bill Gates held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit today. It was really good, so you should read the whole thing here.



One of our favourite moments was when Gates showed off the 80-inch Perceptive Pixel Windows 8 tablet that he uses as his primary computer. (He also just bought a new Surface Pro tablet).

Here’s the photo:

Photo: Reddit

