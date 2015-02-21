A Perth university student has fled to the Middle East to join ISIS, major national security announcement set for Monday

Photo: Spencer Platt/ Getty

Muhammed Sheglabo, aged 23, has become the first Islamic State recruit from Western Australia.

Last month the Perth university student, who migrated to Australia from Libya in 2010, told his parents he was going camping when he fled the country to join the terrorist group.

The ABC reports that Sheglabo has since posted photos of himself on social media wearing combat clothing, and wielding knives and AK-47s.

The news follows a report in The Daily Telegraph that reveals 96% of Australian IS militants had been on welfare benefits when they fled to the Middle East.

The findings come from a federal investigation into the 57 Australians who left the country before October 2014 to fight for ISIS.

Another 50 Australians are believed to have since joined the terrorist cause.

Tony Abbott told The Telegraph he was “appalled” to learn that 55 out of the 57 known Australian militants were receiving welfare, including the Disability Support Pension.

Last week the prime minister flagged a crackdown on immigrants into Australia in the name of national security to remove “the benefit of the doubt”.

“We are a free and fair nation. But that doesn’t mean we should let bad people play us for mugs, and all too often they have: Well, that’s going to stop,” he said. Read more on that here.

Abbott will deliver a major national security address to Parliament on Monday.

It is expected that he will be introducing as new counterterrorism agency known as the Joint Agency Task Force. It would oversee all operations carried out by ASIO, ASIS, the Australian Federal Police counterterrorism unit as well as border protection and immigration.

