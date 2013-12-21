A Person Has Died In An Abseiling Accident In Sydney's Blue Mountains

Ambulance Service of News South Wales/ ambulance.nsw.gov.au

A 30-year-old man has died while abseiling with his girlfriend in Katoomba in Sydney’s Blue Mountains this morning.

The accident is believe happened when the man tried to help his girlfriend who had become caught up in ropes when he fell 100m to his death.

After being stranded for more than 4 hours the woman walked away uninjured only to learn of her partners death upon being rescued.

Fairfax Media reports NSW specialist ambulance and police officers, and two rescue helicopters assited the rescue and helped to recover the body from the base of the cliff this afternoon.

