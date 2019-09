Here’s a great photo of Marshall Henderson from today’s upset win over Wisconsin. We think Henderson is great, but he has certainly earned his reputation as college basketball’s biggest troll.



You couldn’t draw a comic book villain better than this.

APPerfect. Also note that he shaved a widow’s peak into his own hair:

