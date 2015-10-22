Two Google employees are giving everyone a peek inside Google

For the most part, Google is a wondrously fantastic place to work.

But even some of the people who work at Google have only heard rumours of how great it is. Many have not experienced the crazy cool projects, climbing walls, or legendary slides themselves.

So, two Google employees, known by their first names “Nat and Lo” decided to check out their company. They are using Google’s famous 20% time to film all the cools things inside Google, sharing their experiences on YouTube. (Google allows its employees to spend 20% of their time working on whatever projects inspires them).

Their YouTube channel is called, simply enough, “Nat and Lo’s 20% Project” and so far, they have thrown open the doors to things like …

… how Google X projects get started. Google X is the experimental lab working on everything from robotic swimming snakes to a tablet that captures 3D images and can use that to direct a remote control car around a house.

… a tour of Google’s New York office filmed entirely on Google’s newest Android phones, Nexus 5X & 6P.

.. and how Google is making super smart computers that can learn.

It’s an entertaining look at the kind life inside Google and the duo is looking for suggestions on what people want to see.

We liked the full New York office tour video.

At 57 seconds, you’ll see the slide; at 1:11, the office climbing wall; and at 1:17-1:22 a secret, hidden room. And you can check out the video quality of the new Nexus phones. Lo tells us that they filmed the whole thing with “no filters, no colour correction.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.