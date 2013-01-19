A Patriots Win Would Put Bill Belichick Among Elite Company

With a win on Sunday, Bill Belichick will have won six conference championships as a coach. That would tie Don Shula for the most ever, and move Belichick ahead of Tom Landry.



In all, there have been 11 coaches that have led teams to at least three Super Bowls. While some of the coaches have gone head-to-head, it is amazing that these 11 coaches have combined for a losing record in the Super Bowl (20-25). Only five of the 11, including Belichick (3-2) have a winning record in the Big Game…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.