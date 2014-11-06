A Passenger Who Thought He Was Going To Be Drugged And Kidnapped Tried To Jump Out Of A Plane Mid-Flight

A 27-year-old man from Sydney was restrained by airline staff and passengers after he allegedly attempted to open an emergency exit door on a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney.

A New Zealand man, Mark Ansley, who helped Vietnam Airlines staff subdue the man has described the event in detail via posts on social media, the SMH reported.

“This p***k tried to kill himself and all others onboard VN773 by jumping out emergency exit,” Ansley wrote on his Facebook page.

“Luckily three lads held him down while I stunned him with head shots then cable tied him.

“He was claiming he had been kidnapped and drugged… People were waiting for him in Sydney to kill him.”

Ansley said he had gone through the man’s possessions to establish whether he was travelling alone or with someone.

Due to safety precautions the emergency doors on the plane could not have been opened at the altitude the plane was flying.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) apprehended the man when the flight touched down in Sydney and confirmed the man had undergone an initial medical assessment at St George Hospital. He is due to appear in court for endangering the safety of an aircraft.

