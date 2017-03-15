An airline passenger has suffered burns to her face after her battery-powered headphones exploded mid-fight

Supplied

A passenger on a flight from Beijing to Melbourne has suffered burns to her face after using battery-powered headphones.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has put out a safety warning following the incident on the risks of using technology that requires batteries during air travel.

The passenger was sleeping while listening to music using a pair of her own headphones when she heard a loud explosion and then felt burning on her face.

“I just grabbed my face which caused the headphones to go around my neck,” she said.

“I continued to feel burning so I grabbed them off and threw them on the floor. They were sparking and had small amounts of fire.”

Flight attendants rushed to her with a bucket of water. The headphones were put into a bucket at the rear of the plane.

The battery and cover were both melted and stuck to the floor of the aircraft as a result of the explosion.

The woman was left with burns to her face and hands, burned hair and a charcoaled face.

The ATSB assessed that the batteries in the device likely caught on fire. It warns that batteries should be kept in an approved stowage, unless in use.

It also says if a passenger’s smartphone or other device has fallen into the seat gap, it should be located before powered seats are moved.

That warning followed the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery saga.

The smartphone maker said two separate battery faults were to blame for the Note 7 fires and added that there will be “no fire risk” involving future devices.

Here are photos of the incident.

Supplied

Supplied

Supplied

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.