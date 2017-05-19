A parking space in Sydney's CBD is for sale for $400,000

If you thought Sydney property was expensive, wait until you try to park your car.

A parking space in Sydney’s CBD is up for sale for $400,000 — more than four times the average Australian wage of $82,784 a year.

The space fits two cars, has 24/7 access and is located in the Mantra serviced apartments building, opposite Australia Square.

“Very rarely do owners sell a car spot by itself in this building,” the advertisement reads, “and very rarely are car spots by themselves (ie not attached to an apartment) available to be purchased on separate title.

“Do not miss out on this extremely rare opportunity.”

It is listed on Findacarpark.com.au.

Even considering that in the last 20 years, the average Sydney house price has increased more than five-fold to $1,190,390 from $233,250 in 1997, the price is still eye-watering.

