A Paris man who was talking on the phone when a bomb went off says the Samsung device saved his life

On Friday evening, Paris suffered horrific bombings, shootings and hijackings across the city that resulted in at least 120 casualties.

Stade de France, the stadium where France’s national soccer team was playing Germany, was attacked by multiple suicide bombers.

One man who was walking by the stadium tells Reuters his Samsung phone saved him when a bomb suddenly exploded nearby. The man had been talking on his phone. Having the device next to his head protected him from some of the impact, which could have proved fatal.

“After he hung up, I was crossing the street,” Reuters translates the man’s account. “And straight away, BOOM, it exploded right in front of me. Everything ws blown to bits. I felt stuff flying around and then I got back up … This is the cell phone that took the hit. It’s what saved me. Otherwise my head would have been blown to bits.”

Here are some photos of his phone:

Here’s the video

