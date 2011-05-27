A Paraplegic Skiier Killed In Colorado After A Hard Fall

Photo: Emerson 12/Flickr

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say a paraplegic skier was killed after taking a hard fall at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.The Summit County Coroner’s office says 51-year-old Jack Ward of Golden, Colo., used a “sit ski” device that allowed him to sit while going down the slopes.



The office says witnesses report that the edges of Ward’s skis caught on the snow and he crashed “very hard” Thursday afternoon.

The coroner didn’t provide other details but says the death was accidental death and no autopsy was planned.

Ward was described as an excellent skier who had been skiing without the use of his legs for a quarter century.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.