Why Google Terrifies People -- A 166 Second Explanation





Google (GOOG) is going to study your DNA to figure out how to better target ads to you. Or, at least, that’s the message of a recent segment about the search giant on Australian news program The Hungry Beast.

As the Google Operating System blog’s Alex Chitu points out, many of the stats in the video are quite dated. And while Google definitely doesn’t have a perfect record on privacy issues, this is more than a little over the top.

But this clip is very well done, and its worth watching through to the end:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.