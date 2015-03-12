A paleo recipe book by chef Pete Evans is on hold in Australia over concerns for baby health

Source: Pan Macmillan Australia

The release of a paleo cookbook for babies and mothers co-authored by My Kitchen Rules chef Pete Evans has been delayed just days before going on sale over concerns some of its recipes could be a health risk to infants.

Publisher Pan Macmillan Australia confirmed to Business Insider Australia that the $30 cookbook, due to go on sale on Friday, was delayed.

The publisher said it would be making no further comment at this time.

Federal health officials are in discussions with the publishers over safety concerns and a lack of nutrition in some recipes.

“The Department of Health is aware of this publication has has concerns about the inadequate nutritional value of some of the recipes, in particular, the infant formula, and has been consulting with experts and will continue to investigate this matter,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

The Australian Women’s Weekly reported last night that Bubba Yum Yum: The Paleo Way by Evans, actress and blogger Charlotte Carr and naturopath Helen Padarin, is being withheld after public health officials raised the alarm over its recipes.

One is for a “DIY” home made baby milk formula containing liver and a bone broth. There are concerns it may lead to an excess of vitamin A, which can be toxic.

Promotional blurbs from publisher Pan MacMillan describe it thus:

Health crusaders Charlotte Carr, Helen Padarin and Pete Evans have seen firsthand the positive impact a paleo way of eating has had on their families’ wellbeing, and in Bubba Yum Yum they serve up simple, delicious paleo recipes for new mothers, babies and toddlers. This book is a wealth of information on everything from where to source the best and freshest ingredients to how to make your own natural health remedies and how to rid your home of toxins. All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free and devoid of refined sugar, and instead favour ingredients that are organic, unprocessed and sustainably produced. Bubba Yum Yum is a treasure trove of nutritional information and nourishing paleo recipes that are guaranteed to put you and your little one on the path to optimum health.

Paleo diets are based on a theory that the human digestive system is best adapted for foods that can be killed or foraged, and that processed foods from the industrial era are damaging to overall health.

Co-author Charlotte Carr had a baby in 2012 and says a paleo diet “helped heal my little man’s compromised immune system, reverse toxicity and illness, and enabled him to heal and thrive… that’s why I’m so passionate about sharing my journey and learnings with you”.

She describes Bubba Yum Yum as “a treasure trove of nutritional information and nourishing paleo recipes that are guaranteed to put you and your little one on the path to optimum health”.

The book also contains has a disclaimer that it “may not give you the results you desire or may cause negative health consequences”.

Business Insider has contacted Pete Evans for comment and we will update with any response.

