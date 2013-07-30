A Pakistan Prison Holding Hundreds Of Militants Is Under Attack

A Pakistani prison holding hundreds of militants is now under attack in Dera Ismail Khan, Reuters reports.



The Associated Press has two sources on the ground — an intelligence official and a local resident — who confirm the attack. The official tells the AP that the attackers are shouting Taliban slogans, and Sharafat Khan, the local man, said the initial explosion was so loud it rattled neighbouring houses.

The attack follows two high-visibility prison attacks, one in Iraq and one in Libya, that freed several hundred extremist militants. Dera Khan prison in Pakistan is also home to hundreds of jailed militants, and the AP reports the attack is likely an attempt to free those prisoners.

Information is sparse for now because the battle seems to be ongoing, but there are several reports of rocket propelled grenades and suicide bombers.

Iftikhar Firdous, an editor for The Express Tribune in Pakistan, is live-tweeting about the attack as it continues:

Around seven rockets fired at Central Jail DI Khan – this is a high security prison – which has been attacked by militants #Pakistan — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) July 29, 2013

There are a large number of militants, mostly affiliated with the LeJ, that are poisoned in DI Khan, involved in sectarian target killings. — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) July 29, 2013

Militants are now within DI Khan central jail, police sources say around 8-10 in number, fire engulfs the whole area, total blackout. — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) July 29, 2013

Around 280 wanted militants affiliated with banned outfits mostly from Lashkar-e-Jhangvi in DI Khan Central prison that has been attacked. — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) July 29, 2013

