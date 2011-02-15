The 10 Hottest Power Couples On Wall Street

It’s Valentines Day!
Yes, Wall Streeters spend a bucketload of time in their offices and in their early days at least, are more concerned with meeting business contacts than a significant other.
But most hedge funders and bankers eventually manage to lock-down a partner.
Hedge fund power couple Kelly Granat, a managing director at Lone Pine Capital and Harvard MBA, and Susan Boland, a senior marketing exec whose clients include Citi and Marriott.
They bought Richard Gere's 1.2 accres Hamptons home for $5.9 million back in '09. The property is called Too Many Maples as it has several large maple trees throughout the property. They also purchased a $2.8 million pad on Fifth Avenue last November.
Andrea Mae Scribner and Ahsim Raza Khan had two wedding ceremonies: one in Rhode Island and another in the Cayman Islands. She trades corporate bonds and credit derivatives at Morgan Stanley, and he traded commercial mortgage-backed securities for the bank, before moving to Howard Brevan Asset Management.
She has two undergraduate degrees from Penn (one in international relations and one in economics). She earned her M.B.A. from NYU. He also has two bachelors from Penn (one in economics and one in engineering) and a master's in systems engineering, also from the Ivy League school.
She is a superstar. She's currently the Head of the New York Equity Strategies Group at Goldman Sachs and before that she headed up the Global Special Situations Strategies Group, Mortgage Strategies Group, and the Foreign Exchange Sales Strategies Group. She was made partner in 2004, and previously worked for Lehman Brothers.
She has PhD in Mathematics from Princeton, an MSc in Mathematics from Oxford and a BS in Mathematics from the University of Chicago.
He has a PhD in Physics, was made a Managing Director in 2009 and leads a team of research quants and strategists. He donated to Obama's campaign.
She's Highbridge's new senior VP of marketing (and used to work for Argonaut Management); he's a partner and senior analyst at Tiger Veda Management (a Tiger cub) and was previously an analyst at Goldman Sachs.
The couple were married at Lake Como and their wedding was featured in Martha Stewart Weddings. Guests arrived at the villa where the ceremony was held by boat! And there was a fireworks display over the lake afterward.
Sally Bednar, COO at Morgan Stanley is married to David Bednar, a JPMorgan exec.
They made headlines last year when they saved their children from their burning Upper East Side apartment building in April.
Daniel Zwirn is the Managing Partner of D.B. Zwirn (a $4.2 billion asset manager) and was also a senior Advisor to Highbridge.
Monica Keany has been a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley since December 2005; she's an equity analyst.
They're both retired now but these two were the ultimate power couple. They were both traders at Goldman Sachs when they started dating and became engaged.
He was then transferred to a different trading desk and they were both made partner in 1996. She was the youngest woman ever to become a partner at the bank. They live in New Canaan.
Linda Huber is the CFO at Moody's. Before Moody's, she was Executive Vice President and CFO at U.S. Trust Company. And she was a Captain in the army, where she served from 1980 to 1984. She has an M.B.A. from Stanford.
Victor Lopez-Balboa has been with Goldman since 1986 and was one of the original members of the firm's financial institutions group. He was made partner in 2002 and has an MBA from Penn.
The couple lives in New York with their four children and got married in '89.
George Roberts is one of the three original partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts. Before KKR, he worked for Bear Stearns.
She is a partner at Goldman Sachs and got an MBA at the University of Chicago.
This banker couple made headlines last year because their beloved french bulldog died as a result of overheating due to their dog-sitters, 'Doggie Love.'
