The 10 Hottest Power Couples On Wall Street

Andrea Mae Scribner and Ahsim Raza Khan had two wedding ceremonies: one in Rhode Island and another in the Cayman Islands. She trades corporate bonds and credit derivatives at Morgan Stanley, and he traded commercial mortgage-backed securities for the bank, before moving to Howard Brevan Asset Management.

She has two undergraduate degrees from Penn (one in international relations and one in economics). She earned her M.B.A. from NYU. He also has two bachelors from Penn (one in economics and one in engineering) and a master's in systems engineering, also from the Ivy League school.