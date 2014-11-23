A P-Plater Has Been Charged Over The Death Of A Cyclist In Sydney's Northern Beaches

Mccarrs Creek Road, Church Point/ Google Maps. The rider or cars in this photo are not involved in the incident.

A 17-year-old P-plate driver has been charged after the death of a cyclist at Church Point in Sydney’s northern beaches yesterday.

The 70-year-old Lane Cove man had been cycling the popular McCarrs Creek route through Ku-ring-gai National Park yesterday when he was hit by a Subaru.

Th cyclist died at the scene.

The male driver was taken to hospital for blood and urine testing. He has been charged with the offences of dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death. His licence has been suspended.

He is due to appear in a children’s court on January 19, 2015.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

McCarrs Creek Road attracts riders from all over Sydney, particularly on weekends because of its fast descents and long climbs. But the road as also long been a point of debate amongst riders and motorists, and local politicians. There have been a number of petitions for the route to be made more conducive to bike and car traffic. Read more about that here.

Yesterday, Business Insider reached out to the Member for Pittwater, Rob Stokes, about the road and the incident. We have not heard back from his office.

