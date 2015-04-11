A NY rapper has started a crazy scavenger hunt in Manhattan for cereal boxes with hidden $100 bills

Virgin Mega USA Cam’ron with a box of his Killa Crunch

Hip hop artist Cam’ron is leading New Yorkers on a Willy Wonka scavenger hunt across Manhattan.

The New York native planted four boxes of his new “Killa Crunch” cereal across the island each with a $US100 bill inside. The locations are being shared on social media at the top of each hour.

The first box was found just after 1:00 p.m. EST at a Harlem bodega at 133rd St and Frederick Douglas Blvd. The lucky winner was shown online posing with the box while wearing a throwback New York Giants Lawrence Taylor jersey.

A second box was hidden at 2:00 p.m. inside a bodega at the corner of St. Marks Street and 1st Avenue, according to an Instagram post. It was found within minutes.

The remaining boxes will be hidden on the Lower East Side and in SoHo, according to the Virgin Mega USA Instagram account. Virgin Mega is promoting the event.

“We’re picking bodegas that are easily accessible by public transportation,” a spokesperson told DNAinfo.

Killa Crunch comes in yellow boxes that prominently feature the rapper pointing a gun with the words “some material too killa for human consumption.”

“Every Killa Crunch box panel is jam-packed with goonie goodness inspired by the Dipset don,” Virgin Mega claims in a press release.

The back of the box has a “U Mad Lib” and “Dumb Smart” crossword, a limited edition t-shirt is also inside.

Virgin Mega USA The front of the box

Virgin Mega USA Back of the box

“The breakfast cereal killa,” gets its name from Cam’ron’s other name — “Killa Cam.”

If you missed out on today’s treasure hunt additional boxes can be bought for $US45 each by downloading either an android or iOS app.

