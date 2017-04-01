A nutritionist reveals 3 foods that boost your immune system

Andy Bellatti is a registered nutritionist based in Las Vegas. He reveals 3 foods that give you nutrients which boost your immune system. Following is a transcript of the video.

The three foods that help strengthen your immune system the most are strawberries, chickpeas, and almonds. Strawberries are great for your immune system because they’re a great source of vitamin C.

I recommend buying organic varieties because otherwise, since you are eating the strawberry as a whole there is no skin to peal, you are exposed to more pesticides in a conventional variety. Almonds are great for your immune system because they are a great source of vitamin E. It’s crucial for a lot of enzymes that are part of the immune system.

A cup of chick peas gives you 25% of your days worth of zinc, which is a vital nutrient to keep the immune system running as it should. My advice, if you really want to boost your immune system, is to actually eat the whole chickpeas. And one thing that you can do if you’re not really into the mushy chickpea in the salad kind of deal, one great thing you can do is actually roast them in the oven for about 30 minutes and you get a crunchy snack.

