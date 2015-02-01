A Number Of Properties Near Perth Have Been Destroyed In A Bushfire Started By Lightning

Waroona Fire.

A bushfire started by a lightning strike has destroyed numerous properties in Waroona, south of Perth.

The bushfire, which started in the Darling Range on Thursday and was pushed into Waroona by strong easterly winds, was today downgraded as firefighters managed to get the blaze contained and under control.

While one house and a number of sheds, vehicles and equipment have been confirmed lost, the WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services are still unable to add to the number of properties destroyed until damage assessment teams reach the affected areas. Local resident say that at least several homes are gone.

150 firefighters continue to concentrate on consolidating containment lines, putting out spot fires and blackening out the fire.

The DFES says fire crews are working to complete the replacement of eight power poles in the area which has left approximately 48 customers are without power.

Here are some photos of the scene.

48 homes still without power in Waroona. Western Power working to restore it. @7NewsPerth pic.twitter.com/BUeUmwUTpc — Jordan Cutts (@CuttsJordan) February 1, 2015

SO CLOSE: Incredible shot from @7NewsPerth chopper showing a home our firefighters managed to save in #waroona #fires pic.twitter.com/C475hrsEq6 — Amelia Broun (@ameliabroun7) January 31, 2015

Firefighters from Dwellingup in the thick of the Waroona fire zone #perthnews pic.twitter.com/VfEpmuVgMC — Phil Hickey (@HickeyPhil) January 31, 2015

Emergency Services are wishing people to stay clear of Waroona. Dangerous winds causing fire to be unpredictable pic.twitter.com/vUy3fu8aXy — Australind Police (@AustralindPol) January 30, 2015

#EMERGENCYWARNING in place for residents in #Waroona townsite – fire fighters say 3 homes have been lost @9NewsPerth pic.twitter.com/S5WMlvQb1q — Rebecca Johns (@Rebecca_C_Johns) January 31, 2015

