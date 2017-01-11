Passengers stuck at the top of a rollercoaster at Movie World have been rescued

Photo: Warner Bros. Movie World – Gold Coast, Australia/ Facebook.

Twenty people have been rescued after being stuck at the top of a broken down rollercoaster at Warner Bros. Movie World on the Gold Coast.

Sky News was reporting that a “vertical rescue” operation was under way around midday today, but now says all passengers have now been taken safely down from the Arkham Asylum rollercoaster.

Movie World, Australia’s leading entertainment based tourist attraction, is part of Village Roadshow Limited (VRL), Australia’s largest theme park operator.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks has its headquarters on the Gold Coast, where it operates Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World, Wet’n’Wild, Paradise Country, Australian Outback Spectacular and Sea World Resort & Water Park, a 402 room hotel adjacent to Sea World.

The Queensland based Village Roadshow theme parks attract around five million guests per annum.

Movie World, which opened in 1991, is located at Oxenford and employs around 900 staff.

According to the company’s 2016 annual report, “the Theme Parks and Cinema Exhibition businesses operate public venues and (in the case of Theme Parks) rides and other attractions, with the consequence that there is risk of physical injury or harm.

“The VRL group takes its commitment to the safety of both its staff and its patrons at all of the Group’s venues very seriously, primarily in order to ensure that a safe environment is always provided for patrons and staff, and as a secondary issue, to minimise any adverse legal or reputational consequences of any serious incidents.”

In October, four people were killed while on a ride at Ardent Leisure’s Dreamworld theme park, also on the Gold Coast.

