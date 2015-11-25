A note on 'The unbelievable true story of one artist's life in 'Africa's North Korea' -- the worst regime you've never heard of'

On November 24 we published an article titled “The unbelievable true story of one artist’s life in ‘Africa’s North Korea’ — the worst regime you’ve never heard of”, the first in a planned two part series telling the story of an Eritrean refugee.

Shortly after publishing, the subject got in touch with Business Insider expressing concern about family and friends still in Eritrea. We have now taken the decision to take down the article to protect the welfare on those involved.

