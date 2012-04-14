HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Oceanfront Estate In Southampton Can Be Yours For $30 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s Homes

This award-winning oceanfront estate in Southampton, designed by Norman Jaffe, is on sale for $29.95 million, according to Curbed.If that price tag is a bit to much for you to handle, the pad is still available for rent this summer at $600,000 for the entire season.



There may be a reason the stunning home is still on the market and not rented yet: It’s front and centre to the busy Cooper Beach.

But if you’re looking for a lot of space, this home is for you. With seven bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and 8,500 square feet of living space, there is room for the whole gang.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.