HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Oceanfront Estate In Southampton Can Be Yours For $30 Million

Meredith Galante
$29.95 million southampton house

Photo: Sotheby’s Homes

This award-winning oceanfront estate in Southampton, designed by Norman Jaffe, is on sale for $29.95 million, according to Curbed.If that price tag is a bit to much for you to handle, the pad is still available for rent this summer at $600,000 for the entire season.

There may be a reason the stunning home is still on the market and not rented yet: It’s front and centre to the busy Cooper Beach.

But if you’re looking for a lot of space, this home is for you. With seven bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and 8,500 square feet of living space, there is room for the whole gang.

Welcome to 210 Meadow Lane.

The house has three fireplaces.

The current owners bought the house in 2005 for $14.8 million.

We love the floors.

The eat-in kitchen has just been updated with Miele appliances. The sky-lights are a nice touch, too.

The kitchen leads directly into the dining area.

The dining room has a view of the yard.

The one huge downside of the house is it's adjacent to a parking lot.

Here's fireplace No. 3.

The house was fully renovated in 2007.

This bedroom is very serene.

The home office has a view of the beach.

Step out onto the ocean side porch from the master bedroom and welcome the day.

The master bath has a large white Carrera marble bath and a steam shower.

No luxury home is complete with out a tennis court. This one is sunken and all-weather.

The gunite pool is surrounded by lovely stone.

There's a pool and a hot tub in case the ocean is too cold.

The house sits on 2.3 acres of land.

