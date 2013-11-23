A Nor'Easter Could Foil Your Thanksgiving Travel Plans

A nor’easter is swirling together and it could hit the east coast just in time for Thanksgiving, Quartz reports.

The storm looks like it will stretch from New England down to the Carolinas, bringing snow, wind, cold and rain along with it. Quartz’s report, which cites the National Weather Service, paints a particularly dreary picture for Cape Cod and says the area could receive hurricane-like gusts of wind.

Given the storm’s current trajectory, the nor’easter is expected to strike sometime between Tuesday evening and Thursday, during the busiest travel days of the year.

NJ.com spoke with meteorologist Gary Szatkowski of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly two days ago. Then, Szatkowski said to use the nor’easter warning as a “helpful heads up” and encouraged people to watch the storm’s track. He also said it was too soon to tell just how hard (or not) the storm could hit. A cold front is expected to hit the northern east coast before the storm though, which could drop temperatures to the 20s or teens by Monday.

Accuweather’s forecast for the storm is more optimistic. “The storm is going to be there but it probably won’t roar all the way up the eastern sea board,” one of its meteorologists said this morning. “I think during the day Wednesday it will quickly improve…It doesn’t look like weather will be a major factor for this Thanksgiving holiday.”

Here’s the map of the storm from Accuweather:

Accuweather The Thanksgiving storm

Here’s a more daunting image from Quartz:

