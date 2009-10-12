A Nobel For Taleb?

We find out at 7 AM tomorrow who wins the Nobel Prize in economics. Fama is the odds-on favourite, but here’s Russel Roberts’ prediction:



An interesting pairing for tomorrow’s prize would be Robert Shiller and Nassim Taleb. Wouldn’t that be entertaining? Could Taleb accept it? He has denigrated the prize in the past. But given the recent trend toward topical prizes, those two would be perfect for the committee. My next prediction would be Barro and Romer as a balancing against last year’s prize.

This is less ridiculous than it sounds. After Obama’s victory, it almost seems inconcievable that they’d give it to some conventional economist.

Alright, get in your guesses now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.