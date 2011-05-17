A NJ County Is Accused Of Raiding An Open Space Fund To Pad Pensions

New Jersey taxpayers, urged on by environmentalists, want to preserve open space and they’re willing to pay for it.



However one county has consistently raided the trust fund set up for such purposes and they have legal opinion supporting them (their own legal opinion). In 2011 they made it too obvious:



You can’t really blame the county hierarchy. They have favours to dole out, political alliances to cement, and monetary requirements to keep themselves ensconced within their taxpayer-funded gravy train. But the question needs to be asked: “Where are the environmentalists?”

I’ll try to find out. In addition to the regular email and subscriber list this blog has been sent to 30 state environmental organisations.

This post originally appeared at Burypensions Blog.

