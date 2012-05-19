A Night Out With Celebrity Fashion Designer Uma Wang

Photo: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Fashion designers, actresses, models and PR mavens all gathered in the W’s luxurious ‘Living Room’ Wednesday to celebrate the arrival of Chinese designer, Uma Wang.



The evening was hosted by Meredith Melling Burke (Senior Market Editor at Vogue), Steven Kolb (CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America), and Jenne Lombardo (Director of the W Hotels Global Fashion).

The event was part of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund’s China Exchange Program, an exchange made possible by the financial support of Silas Chou and the shipping expertise of Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCullough and Lazardo Hernandez.

The cocktail event was held in the Living Room at the W New York. The hosts Meredith Melling Burke, Steven Kolb, and Jenne Lombardo welcome Chinese designer, Uma Wang, to New York. Carlos Becil (far right) is the Vice President of Starwood Luxury & Design Brands. Meredith Melling Burke is the Senior Market Editor at Vogue magazine. The guest of honour, Uma Wang. Uma studied at China Textile University and Central Saint Martins. Her signature knitting technique has won her many awards, including the AUDI Progressive Designer Award in 2011. Doo-Ri Chung is a Korean-American fashion designer based in New York City. She graduated from The New School University's Parson division. The First Lady, Michelle Obama, wore her design to a state dinner honouring their South Korean guests. Caitlin Fitzgerald is an actress and rising star in Hollywood. She played 'Epperly Lawrence' on the CW's 'Gossip Girl' and played Meryl Streep's daughter in 'It's Complicated.' Carly Cushnie is the co-founder and designer of Cushnie et Ochs. She originally hails from London and studied at Parsons School of Design in both Paris and New York. Michelle Ochs is the co-founder and designer of Cushnie et Ochs. She completed a military high school education and later attended Parsons School of Design in New York. Katie Gallagher is a New York based fashion designer. She graduated from Rhode Island School of Design and her designs have been featured in Elle, Refinery 29, Vogue Italia, and Interview Magazine. Yara Flinn is a NYC based fashion designer. She launched her line, 'Nomia,' in 2007, which walks the middle ground between masculine and feminine. Phoebe and Annette Stephens are both jewelry designers. Their collection, 'Anndra Neen,' was the winner of the Dorchester Fashion Prize. This event was profiled on an episode of 'America's Next Top Model.' Click here to hear about their jewelry philosophy. Oat Ajimasook is the public relations coordinator at Jean-Michel Cazabat and ASH Brands. He is also the Editor at Large at LuxeLifeDaily.com. Devi Kroell is the founder and designer of Dax Gabler, a 'tightly edited collection of pieces of must haves.' Brooke Travis is the Director of luxury and lifestyle brands at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. Eddie Borgo is a fashion designer who was the runner up in the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2010. Lauren Remington Platt is the founder and CEO of Vênsette. Christian Cota is a Mexican fashion designer who was a finalist for the CFDA fund in 2010. Fanny Bourdette-Donon is a creative director, image consultant, and stylist. Max Vadukul is a photographer most known for his fashion photography. Nicoletta Santoro is the international Fashion Director at Large for Vogue China. DJ Eiko kept the music spinning all night long. You can follow her on Twitter at @eiko_hara Jenne Lombardo is the founder of The Terminal Presents, a new consultancy agency that pairs brands with fashion, music, arts, and popular culture. She is also W Hotels Global Fashion Director. Liu Wen is a Chinese supermodel who is taking the fashion industry by storm. See Liu Wen in action... 10 Asian models taking over the fashion industry >

