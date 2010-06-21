A Night Inside The Foxconn Factory

SHENZHEN, China — Inside one of the world’s largest electronics factories, Yuan Yandong, 24, sits on a stool six nights a week, 12 hours a night barring meal and bathroom breaks, and assembles computer hard drives for an American company called EMC.



Until a few months ago, he lived in northern China, where he grew up on a farm and worked at a local hotel after finishing middle school. But this year, he traveled 36 hours by train to Guangdong Province in the southeast to find work in Shenzhen. All he took for his journey south on the hard train seat was a sack of clothes, toothpaste, shampoo and his mobile phone.

“Friends in my hometown said wages at Foxconn were good,” he said. “So I figured I could earn more here.”

Continue at the New York Times →



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.