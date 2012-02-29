A Nice Big Day For Data For Economic Data Is Coming Up...

Photo: Chococoa Baking Co.

Some nice, juicy economic data is coming up, and we’re looking forward to sinking our teeth into it.Here’s a quick survey of what’s coming up.



8:30 AM: First revision to Q4 GDP. Analysts expect it to stay at 2.8 per cent. Also included in this will be revisions to Personal Consumption and the GDP Price Index.

9:45 AM: Chicago Purchasing Manager Index. Analysts expect a reading of 61.0 vs. 60.2 for January.

10:00 AM: NAPM-Milwaukee: Analysts expect 58.8 compared to 58.4 in January.

2:00 PM: The Fed Beige Book. No prediction here.

