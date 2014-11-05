A New Zealand Woman Recreated That Notorious US 'Catcall' Streetwalk - And Was Ignored

Excuse me miss, which way too…? Nicola Simpson walks Auckland. Source: Screenshot

Perhaps New Yorker Shoshana Roberts should consider moving to New Zealand. After all, the 24-year-old aspiring actress might pick up some work on a Peter Jackson Hobbit movie, but more importantly, after appearing in a now-notorious video in which men “catcalled” her 108 times as she walked the city’s streets for 10 hours.

This weekend the New Zealand Herald recreated the experiment, sending out an attractive young model, Nicola Simpson, to wander the mean streets of Auckland.

The sum total of her harassment was two incidents. The first one was a European-accented man who stopped after she passed by, turned around and ran to catch up with her, then asked if she was Italian and said she looked nice before they parted ways.

The other man asked for directions.

Business Insider would like to compliment our Kiwi cousins on their good manners, but can’t help wondering what would happen if the newspaper sent out a sheep to walk Auckland’s streets.

Watch the New Zealand experiment here.

