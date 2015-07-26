A New Zealand man just built this insane high-tech man cave for $67,000

Photo: The Skysphere/Facebook.

Sometimes a regular tree house just doesn’t cut it.

New Zealand plastic engineer and graphic designer, Jono Williams, has designed and built a futuristic man cave, calling it “The Skysphere”.

The $67,000 retreat is completely solar-powered and android controlled, which means all of its electrical appliances from lighting and entrance access to home entertainment, can be operated through a smartphone app.

According to his website, Williams originally wanted to design a tree house but instead opted to construct the giant structure, supported by a huge steel column, so he could build it anywhere he liked.

The high-tech pad features a 360 degree view and also has a remote-controlled beer dispenser, a projector screen and its own stargazing platform.

“My favourite feature by far is my refrigerated, in-couch beer dispenser that can hold 12 beers in the dispenser and cool an additional 36 beers,” Williams told Domain.

“I can set the optimal temperature of the fridge on my phone, press a button for a beer, and get alerted when the dispenser is getting low.”

It also features voice-controlled coloured LED lighting fixtures, fingerprint locks, motorised doors and a wireless sound system.

Check out Williams’ pad.

