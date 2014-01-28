A New Zealand Man Fought Off A Shark, Stitched His Own Wound, And Then Went To The Pub

On Saturday, junior doctor James Grant, 24, was spearfishing with friends near Colac Bay, on the South Island of New Zealand.
According to Stuff.co.nz, he thought one of his mates was playing a joke when he felt a tug on his leg.
Instead it was a shark.
Rather than panicking, according to the report he stabbed it with a diving knife, stitched his wound on the rocks, and then went to the pub for a beer — where he was given a bandage because he was dripping blood on the floor.
“[I thought] bugger, now I have to try and get this thing off my leg,” he told a local radio station.
“I am not sure how effective it was. I guess it let go so something must have happened, put a few nicks in it.”
Authorities believe the shark was most likely a broadnosed sevengill shark, though said it was difficult to be certain without an accurate description.
There’s more here.
