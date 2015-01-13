UPDATED: Here's A Video Of The Little Seal That's Hanging Out By The Sydney Opera House

Update 1pm: Here’s a video of the critter in action shot by Gizmodo’s Luke Hopewell today.
***
A New Zealand fur seal that visited Sydney’s Opera House to sunbathe last October has returned.
After a weekend of rain and an uninspiring grey Monday, the seal, which made plenty of noise during his previous visit, has returned on a sun-kissed Tuesday morning, sunning himself on the VIP steps in the northwest corner of the Opera House forecourt.
There is no way of verifying if this is the same seal which made headlines last October but either way, it’s a pleasant site for Sydneysiders taking in the Harbour’s spectacular views.
Latest visitor to #sydneyoperahouse today!
#cityofsydney #seal #sealion pic.twitter.com/th9tXCebHD
— biglenslittlelens (@biglenlittlelen) January 12, 2015
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.