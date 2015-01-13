UPDATED: Here's A Video Of The Little Seal That's Hanging Out By The Sydney Opera House

Update 1pm: Here’s a video of the critter in action shot by Gizmodo’s Luke Hopewell today.

The New Zealand Fur Seal at the Sydney Opera House reemerges after a brief dip. A video posted by Luke Hopewell (@lukehopewell) on Jan 12, 2015 at 5:47pm PST

***

A New Zealand fur seal that visited Sydney’s Opera House to sunbathe last October has returned.

After a weekend of rain and an uninspiring grey Monday, the seal, which made plenty of noise during his previous visit, has returned on a sun-kissed Tuesday morning, sunning himself on the VIP steps in the northwest corner of the Opera House forecourt.

There is no way of verifying if this is the same seal which made headlines last October but either way, it’s a pleasant site for Sydneysiders taking in the Harbour’s spectacular views.

