HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rent A Synagogue-Turned-Mansion In The East Village For $25,000 A Month

Photo: Town Residential

Some say that God is the only man who can own a house of worship. If you have $25,000 lying around and a love for Brazilian cherry floors though, you too can live in a four-story religious sanctuary, albeit a repurposed one in New York’s East VillageThe sumptuous shul is quite the space — now a landmarked building that was gut renovated and remodeled in 2005 by famed New York hotelier and developer Ian Schrager. It includes three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, three terraces, and a hot tub, but the residence’s pièce de résistance has to be its custom-made stained glass Star of David window — an exact model taken from the original synagogue.



Windows aside, there’s marble and Wenge wood everywhere. If you’re trying to recreate a biblical flood, there’s even a rain shower in a fourth-story secluded bedroom that you get to by walking through a floor-to-ceiling glass hallway.

The realtors claim the $25,000 per month space is perfect for entertaining, which should be a big hit with rent-controlled, increasingly petulant, older East Village residents. If you have the gelt to shell out for the fourplex, make sure to invite us over to test out that hot tub and humidity-controlled wine cooler.

