A New Yahoo Buyer Emerges

Photo: KRO-Media via Flickr

The original barbarian is now at the gate!Private equity firms KKR and Blackstone have joined the ranks of financial firms taking a long look at buying Yahoo, Bloomberg reports.



A source close to Yahoo tells us there are currently about seven private equity firms interested in the deal.

Any group that wants to buy Yahoo will have to overcome a series of obstacles.

The biggest is appeasing Alibaba CEO Jack Ma by allowing him to buy Yahoo’s massive and valuable stake in his company.

That is a difficult proposition because that sale would incur a ~40% tax. That tax bill would make any aquisition of Yahoo that much more expensive.

