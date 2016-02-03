A new website ranks Australian startups on their 'buzz'

An Australian website designed to showcase which startups are generating the most buzz online launched today.

Vest is a website and mobile app created by Josephmark. The idea is to create a place to discover and celebrate Australia’s great innovators, with Vest wanting to help “highlight the ideas that put us on the map, make us leaders in our fields, and drive both economical and social growth.”

Users are able to see the latest ideas in Australia, which startups are most popular right now, their funding stages and ideas worth investing or partnering with. You can even use it to submit your own startup or idea for consideration.

“There are so many great ideas coming out of Australia at the moment, but there’s no central place to go and find out about the latest and greatest in Australian tech,” Josephmark CEO Ben Johnston said.

“Whilst Vest celebrates the innovative, the awesome and the local, we also want it to put a spotlight on business and venture capital education.

“Being entrepreneurial isn’t valued as highly as it should be – we don’t have to encourage risk, we just need to nurture the new.”

Josephmark director Jess Huddart said the government’s innovation agenda was essential, but only a small step in the right direction and more local investment was needed to ensure its success.

“As a digital ventures practice with multiple startups under our belt, we know the challenges of funding and launching companies. Most of the time, the belief and the backing comes from North America, and we need to have more of that at home, on Aussie shores.”

You can check it all out at thisisvest.com.

