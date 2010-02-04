Startups: A New Way To Meet Angels

The guys at Venture Hacks just created a new way of helping qualified startups get meetings with reputable angel investors.



Yesterday, they introduced AngelList, “a curated list of angel investors, representing $80M going into early-stage startups this year.” Pretty convenient for any startup to have.

But today it gets better with its counterpart, StartupList. Every Monday, they’re going to send an email to the members of AngelList introducing them to three awesome startups.

To get into that email, send Nivi and Naval your pitch. Each week they’ll pick the best three (and maybe add in a few runners-up) to send to the angels.

Some guidelines to consider before you shoot off your pitch, from Venture Hacks:

We look for the same things that early stage investors look for: traction, social proof, and team. You don’t need all 3 to get on StartupList but you need to kick arse in at least one of these dimensions.

Before you apply to StartupList, build a minimum viable product and learn something about your customers by putting the product in front of them. If you can’t get this far on your own, go find some idea investors instead. (The exception is if you’re an entrepreneur who has made money for investors in the past — your team alone is probably good enough.) Then, write an amazing 150-word elevator pitch and apply to StartupList.

Need help with that pitch? Check out our guide to crafting a killer elevator pitch.

