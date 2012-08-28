A New Walmart Tool Lets You Compare Prices To Just About Everywhere Else

Photo: Walmart.com

If you haven’t heard about Walmart’s new receipt comparison tool yet, you’re not alone. The mega-retailer quietly launched the new service in select U.S. stores earlier this month; a move that’s sure to irritate its bricks-and-mortar competitors. Like Amazon’s price check app, Walmart gives consumers the ability to see first-hand how much cheaper it sells certain items than other locations.



The launch is “very, very, very much a test” at the moment, a spokesperson told Coupons In The News, and coincides with a long-running TV ad campaign that features customers comparing prices from competing stores to Walmart.

How it works:

Unlike Amazon’s app, which is easily accessible on smartphones and gives instant insight into lower prices online, Walmart’s tool requires a bit more work.

Customers have seven days after making a purchase to upload an image of their receipt on this page. Within 48 hours, Walmart will email an itemized list showing how much the items would have cost at Walmart––whether or not they’re higher- or lower-priced. And it’s only available in a few states, including Albuquerque, Atlanta, and Chicago.

For now, the retailer is only able to process groceries, beauty, health and wellness items, and typical consumer items like trash bags, paper products, cleaning products, and personal care items.

From the site’s FAQ:“To ensure a good comparison we only compare items that are exactly alike. Therefore we do not compare private label or random weight items such as meats and non-bagged produce. Finally, we’ll only compare items that we carry at Walmart.”

Worth the trouble?

It’s not exactly clear why people would need a tool like this just to prove what we already know––that Walmart will not stop till it has beaten just about every competitor’s price on consumer staples.

